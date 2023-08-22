Ukrainian drones attack Moscow airport during arrival of Iranian Ground Forces Commander Tuesday, August 22, 2023 8:20:42 PM

On the morning of August 20, Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow's Vnukovo airport just as a plane carrying Iranian Army Brigadier General Amir Kioumars Heydari, commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces, was landing, reported the Israeli website Nziv, citing Iranian opposition sources. The website suggested that this attack may be a signal from Kyiv to Tehran about its intention to retaliate against the Ayatollah regime for kamikaze drone deliveries to Russia.

According to Iranian news agency Pars, Kioumars Heydari held a meeting with Russian Ground Forces Commander Oleg Salyukov in Moscow. During the meeting, Salyukov emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is a strategic partner of Russia.

The meeting also revealed that Moscow and Tehran are currently engaged in intensive political negotiations to develop bilateral relations. In addition, the generals discussed joint projects aimed at enhancing the combat readiness of the ground forces of both countries.

