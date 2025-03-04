Ukrainian drones attack Rosneft refinery in Syzran, Russia Tuesday, March 4, 2025 4:28:49 PM

In the early hours of March 4, Ukrainian drones reportedly launched an attack on an industrial enterprise in Syzran, Samara region's Governor Vyacheslav Fedorischev revealed on Telegram. Various Telegram channels reported that the target was the “Rosneft” refinery. Residents reportedly heard multiple explosions around 1:45 AM local time, leading to a subsequent fire at the site. No casualties have been reported thus far.

Governor Fedorischev noted that air defense systems managed to down the drones. According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, a total of 18 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Russian regions overnight, including two over the Samara region. The Syzran oil refinery is part of the Rosneft corporation and had been targeted by drones just under two weeks prior, on February 19.

