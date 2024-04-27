Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Krasnodar region Saturday, April 27, 2024 10:30:50 AM

Russia's air defence system repelled a drone attack in the Krasnodar region overnight into Saturday, April 27, according to the region's Governor Veniamin Kondratyev. He stated that "more than ten drones" had been intercepted in several districts, targeting oil refineries and infrastructure facilities. There were no casualties or significant damage, and emergency services continue to extinguish fires caused by the falling drones, the governor assured.

The head of the Slavyansky district in Krasnodar, Roman Sinyagovsky, noted on Telegram that a plant in Slavyansk-on-Kuban had been struck by the drones. "There were nine attacks on the reservoir compound and the rectification column," he wrote. According to Sinyagovsky, there were no injuries, but the rectification column was damaged.

Authorities in several Russian regions reported attacks by Ukrainian drones on the night of April 24. Vasily Aynokhin, the governor of the Smolensk region, said that fires had broken out at several fuel and energy facilities after drone strikes.

The Telegram channel Astra, citing local residents, reported that a fire broke out at the Smolensk refinery in the Yartsevo district. Residents heard four to five explosions near the refinery, Astra's team added.

According to the Telegram channel Uniannet, in Lipetsk, drones attacked a tractor factory that also produces chassis for military equipment.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.