Ukrainian drones attack Russian military base in Mozdok Wednesday, April 9, 2025 3:32:37 PM

Ukrainian drones targeted the Russian military airfield located in Mozdok, North Ossetia, as reported by the Telegram channel Astra. The governor of North Ossetia, Sergey Menyaylo, a long-standing appointee of Vladimir Putin, announced on his Telegram account that an alert was issued at 4:14 AM regarding the drone threat. Shortly thereafter, he assured residents that “15 drones” had allegedly been shot down in Mozdok.

However, footage circulating online suggests that the Russian air defense's performance was less than flawless. Journalists have geolocated an image showing smoke billowing after the attack near the district Palace of Culture, approximately six kilometers from the airbase. It appears the strike was indeed aimed at the airfield, with the damage near the cultural center possibly resulting from Russian forces unsuccessfully attempting to down or manage the drones using electronic warfare systems. The extent of the impact on the airfield itself is yet to be confirmed.

This incident follows a recent, significant blow dealt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 'Fiber Systems' plant in Saransk.

