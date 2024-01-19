Ukrainian drones attack targets in Russia's Bryansk and Tambov regions Friday, January 19, 2024 9:00:37 AM

Ukraine has attacked the Tambov Gunpowder Plant with drones once again, as reported by LIGA.net, citing sources within the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. The incident took place at the same time as the strike on an oil depot in Bryansk region, where efforts to extinguish a major fire have been ongoing for several hours.

Contrary to Russian propaganda assertions that Tambov remains undamaged following the "explosions," various Russian Telegram channels report on the crash of an unmanned aerial vehicle near workshop number three of the Powder Plant, resulting in a fire. Following the impact of the Ukrainian UAV, employees were evacuated from the site. Online videos have emerged showing the fire being brought under control.

Ukrainian Military intelligence representatives say that the Russian Armed Forces have redeployed almost all their principal electronic warfare and air defense systems to Ukraine, leaving vulnerabilities to Ukrainian strike drones. This is the third explosion at the Tambov Gunpowder Plant since the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

The city of Klintsy in the Bryansk region was targeted by drone attacks, which Russia believes involved Ukraine, reported regional governor Alexander Bogomaz on his Telegram channel.

He stated that an aerial drone, similar to an airplane, was allegedly suppressed using electronic warfare means. However, there were consequences as ammunition was reportedly dropped onto the local Klintsy oil depot during the "elimination" of the aerial target.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. There is a fire in the reservoir containment area. At present, fire and rescue teams of the EMERCOM of Russia for the Bryansk region and the Bryansk Fire and Rescue Center are working on the site," Alexander Bogomaz announced.

Additionally, the governor noted that 13 fire trucks have been engaged in dealing with the aftermath.

Footage from the incident was published by the local Telegram channel Podslushano Klintsy. The videos show a fierce fire at the oil depot area, which had yet to be extinguished as of 7:51 am, according to the posted message.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not ignore the incident either. They claimed that an attack took place at 6:40 am Moscow time, which was allegedly thwarted.

"At about 06:40 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to perpetrate a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defense forces over the territory of the Bryansk region," the statement from the ministry read.

Attacks on an oil depot near Bryansk and a gunpowder factory near Tambov have inflicted damage on the Russians and are a direct consequence of their aggression against Ukraine, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, during a TV marathon on Friday, January 19.

"There was a loud bang, a good rattle. Such incidents regularly occur at military sites within the aggressor state's territory. It is clear that when it comes to an oil depot involved in supplying fuel and lubricants, among other things, it complicates logistics for the occupiers. It disrupts delivery schedules and supply timings. Consequently, it provides additional opportunities, extra time, and increases room for manoeuvres for our defenders," he said.

Yusov added, although one might jokingly suggest that someone is smoking in the wrong places, the truth is that these are the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine. Yusov promised that there will be more to follow and advised Russians to direct their questions to "Putin, Shoygu, Gerasimov, and those who continue the genocidal war against Ukraine."

