Ukrainian drones drop leaflets in Belgorod region: residents urged to display Ukrainian flags to avoid attacks Sunday, June 30, 2024 10:30:12 AM

In the Graivoron district of Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, drones from the Ukrainian armed forces (AFU) have begun scattering leaflets encouraging locals to hang Ukrainian flags on their homes to avoid drone attacks. A photograph of the leaflet was published by the Telegram channel Pepel.

"Due to the ongoing special military operation, in order to create a sanitary zone, any building that may house Russian military personnel is subject to immediate destruction," the leaflets reads. In addition to yellow-and-blue flags, the residents are also encouraged to put signs on their homes reading "BNR," (Belgorod Peoples Republic)

A few days ago, the pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel the Crimean Wind shared drone footage showing a private home with a sloping roof covered by a large yellow-and-blue sheet. According to Pepel , this house is located in the center of the village of Bezymeno, which frequently experiences drone attacks.

Later, the daughter of the homeowners contacted the channel's editors and explained that they simply covered their damaged roof with two tarpaulin pieces. "When my parents' roof was damaged during a recent attack, villagers helped cover it up because of the rain. Not a single person for a moment thought that the two tarps the villagers provided would look like the Ukrainian flag," she said.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.