Ukrainian drones hit key Russian facilities in coordinated strikes

On January 4, Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's largest maritime trade port in the Leningrad region, a strategic defense plant "Avangard" in the Smolensk region, and the Baltimor military airfield in the Voronezh region, reports the Telegram channel Astra.

Leningrad region's governor confirmed the attack, stating that air defense forces destroyed a drone near Luga Bay in the Gulf of Finland. Allegedly, there were no damages or casualties reported. Russia’s Defense Ministry claims a total of 16 drones were downed overnight, including 10 UAVs over the Bryansk region, 3 over the Smolensk region, and one each over the Belgorod, Pskov, and Leningrad regions.

During the assault, flight restrictions were imposed at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport.

Additionally, drones conducted a repeat strike on the Baltimor military airfield, which was previously targeted on January 2.

According to Astra, the drones attacked the Ust-Luga port, Russia's largest maritime trade hub. It is reported that most drones were neutralized. The attack resulted in window damage to one building within the port's vicinity but caused no significant destruction or injuries.

The Telegram channel Exilenova+ suggests that drones possibly targeted the Russian missile development facility "Avangard."

