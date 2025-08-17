Ukrainian drones hit Liski rail hub in Russia’s Voronezh region, halting train traffic Sunday, August 17, 2025 11:53:00 AM

Infrastructure at the Liski junction railway station In Russia’s Voronezh region, a route used to supply ammunition to the front, was hit in a Ukrainian drone attack, Ukrinform reported, citing a source in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, known by its Ukrainian acronym GUR.

GUR carried out the operation on August 17 together with units of the State Border Guard Service and other components of Ukraine’s Defense Forces, the report said.

The strike disrupted rail links and stopped train movements through the station, hampering deliveries of ammunition and Russian army personnel, according to the source.

At least 14 passenger trains were delayed in Russia overnight Sunday, August 17, after Ukrainian drones struck the Liski railway station in the Voronezh region, according to the Russian Federal Passenger Company, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, reported the disruption.

According to the company, debris from unmanned aerial vehicles fell on the Liski station.

As a result, 14 trains were held, including services from central Russia to popular Black Sea destinations: Anapa, Adler, Krasnodar, Kislovodsk, Sukhumi, and Novorossiysk.

Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev said drones were shot down in several districts and in the regional capital.

A track maintenance worker at the railway station was wounded, and a power line was damaged, causing further train delays. He did not specify which station.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Telegram that 52 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight on August 17.

They included 16 over Belgorod, 15 over Voronezh, and 14 over the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Kursk region head Alexander Khinshtein said a local resident was killed and two others were wounded in the drone attack.

The Liski station is a key rail hub supporting logistics for Russian forces operating on temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

A day earlier, on August 16, GUR said it destroyed an ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol and Russian troops redeployed to the Zaporizhzhia sector.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.