Ukrainian drones have struck a state-of-the-art 98L6 "Yenisei" radar system in Crimea. According to open-source intelligence (OSINT) analysts from the project CyberBoroshno, these advanced radar units, which were tested between 2020 and 2021, have been integrated into Russia's armed forces only recently. The attack was part of a series of drone strikes launched by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense on Russian military positions in the contested region.

The attacks zeroed in on several high-value assets, including radar domes used by the Russian military to protect their radar systems, an assault craft, and an air-defense installation on Mount Ai-Petri. The GUR claimed that a 96L6 S-400 radar had been struck, but CyberBoroshno argues otherwise in their analysis. According to them, the struck object bears hallmarks of the newer 98L6 "Yenisei," a crucial component of the S-500 "Prometey" missile defense system. "An incredibly valuable target hit by Ukrainian UAVs; we believe its use in Crimea alongside the S-400 enhances its strategic significance," they stated.

The 98L6 "Yenisei" radar is instrumental in Russia's cutting-edge S-500 air defense apparatus, designed for tracking ballistic threats. Russian reports suggest it employs a dual-panel design in its radar array, boasting a detection range up to 600 kilometers. Despite the reticent official data revealing neither full production numbers nor pricing, these radar systems remain an exceptionally rare asset within the Russian arsenal.

Footage released by Ukraine’s GUR highlights a targeted assault on Russian military elements in Crimea, featuring an amphibious project 02510 BK-16 craft, radar stations, and an air-defense base.

Previously, on August 7, occupied Crimea experienced a barrage of missile strikes, including Storm Shadow missiles, as Russian Telegram channels reported up to 12 missiles targeting Sevastopol.

Ukrainian OSINT analysts have also been compiling explosion reports, identifying locations such as the Dzhankoy and Krasnogvardeysk regions, along with the cities of Sudak, Belogorsk, Kerch, and Feodosia, as affected by recent strikes.

