Ukrainian drones hit Russian targets, prompt fires at Kursk nuclear plant

A fire broke out at Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant after a Ukrainian drone attack, according to Russian Telegram channels. A transformer unit in the city of Kurchatov caught fire. The plant’s Telegram channel said local air defenses shot down a combat drone near the facility; it exploded on impact, damaging an auxiliary transformer. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. However, the plant said output at three power units was reduced to 50% following the incident. Russian authorities said radiation levels at the site and in surrounding areas remain within normal limits.

Meanwhile, restrictions were introduced at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, where “Carpet” mode was enacted. Arrivals and departures are being handled “as possible and in order of priority,” officials said, warning passengers of potential delays.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin later said Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone headed for the capital. In Russia’s Leningrad region, debris from intercepted Ukrainian drones fell and ignited a facility belonging to gas giant Novatek, regional governor Alexander Drozdenko said. A fire broke out after 10 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the port of Ust-Luga, he added. Preliminary reports indicated no casualties.

Ukraine says its strikes inside Russia are in response to ongoing Moscow attacks and are aimed at degrading infrastructure critical to Russian military operations. As previously reported, the Pentagon has for months restricted Ukraine’s use of U.S.-made long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia, limiting Kyiv’s deployment of this capability against advancing Russian forces. The Wall Street Journal reported the same, citing U.S. officials.

