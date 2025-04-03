Ukrainian drones paralyze Russian offensives on Pokrovsk Thursday, April 3, 2025 7:00:01 AM

Russian military correspondents reveal a substantial issue on the battlefield as Ukraine's drones disrupt the advance near Pokrovsk.

The ongoing crisis for Russian forces in the area is highlighted by a report from Russian militant Svyatoslav Golikov, shared on the Telegram channel “Philologist in Ambush.”

In a candid admission captured in a screenshot circulating online, Golikov acknowledges that Ukrainian drones have completely paralyzed Russian offensive operations, with the frontline cracking under logistical failures and resource shortages.

Ukrainian journalist and blogger Denis Kazansky, who posted the message from the Russian blogger, is urging Ukrainians to continue contributing funds for drones that are effectively eliminating Russian supply lines and infantry.

Golikov describes the aerial situation as a “complete disaster,” highlighting Ukrainian forces’ dominance in the skies and referring to it as "the sky belongs to Khokhol [derogative for Ukrainians]."

According to him, Russian troops struggle to deploy even reconnaissance drones, as Ukrainian technology swiftly neutralizes them. Consequently, offensive operations on the southern flank of the Pokrovsk direction have become a grueling and fruitless log-jam in the same locations.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have seized the initiative. While Golikov claims that battles near Uspenivka and Shevchenko seem to have initially swung in Russia's favor, real conditions suggest otherwise, with Ukrainian forces maintaining control of the grey zone and repelling Russian attempts to advance by leveraging FPV drones, precision artillery, and mobile units.

Russian soldiers are dealing with supply breakdowns as logistics struggle; transporting ammunition, fuel, and even water has become nearly impossible.

Golikov notes that equipment is abandoned roadside while soldiers trudge along on foot for up to 10 kilometers. Forested areas are catastrophic: "Without water, it’s total despair," he describes, hinting at the dire threat of dehydration and death.

Drones have become a lifeline for Ukraine's forces and a nightmare for Russian troops. Golikov’s depiction underscores that drones are the pivotal weapon for Ukraine's military, efficiently disrupting Russian logistics, decimating hostile infantry, and thwarting any offensive plans. Despite harsh circumstances, the Ukrainian army retains strategic positions and exhausts the adversary, who increasingly descends into panic.

Russian Telegram channels are becoming a chronicle of desperation: complaints, fear, water shortages, chaos, and vulnerability to Ukraine’s forces dominate the narrative. The trenches reveal a stark truth: the real situation at the Russian front sharply contrasts with the tales spun by Russian TV.

