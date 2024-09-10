Ukrainian drones pummel Russia: widespread attacks in nine regions and annexed Crimea Tuesday, September 10, 2024 7:58:35 AM

In the early hours of September 10, nine regions across Russia experienced a relentless drone assault, as reported by Russian media.

In the early hours of Tuesday, September 10, nine regions of Russia, along with annexed Crimea, were subjected to a massive drone attack. Explosions were reported in Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol, Voronezh, Tula, Kaluga, Lipetsk, Moscow regions, and Krasnodar Krai.

Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov shared in a Telegram post, that at least 14 drones were shot down over the region. He noted that a drone attack in the Moscow Oblast resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to three others. Local social media channels published videos purportedly showing six blasts heard near the Zhukovsky, Lyubertsy, and Ramenskoye areas.

According to the Russian capital’s city authorities, a fire broke out in a residential building in Ramenskoye due to the UAV attack. Flames engulfed the 11th and 12th floors of the building, as Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed in a post on Telegram, adding that rescue teams were on the scene.

All three of Moscow’s airports – Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Sheremetyevo – suspended their flights during the attacks, according to the airports' websites.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz stated via that Russian air defense systems shot down 59 "airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles" in his region. Reports from "RBC Ukraine" noted that Bryansk social media channels began reporting a new air attack after midnight, including footage of explosions caused by drone hits. A UAV reportedly exploded near a "Rosneft" gas station, though the exact location was not specified.

In Tula Oblast, drone debris fell on a fuel and energy facility, as reported by Russian news agency TASS. Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the technological process and resource supplies were not disrupted, according to local official statements referenced by TASS.

On the evening of September 9, explosions were reported in the settlement of Oktyabrskoye in the annexed peninsula of Crimea. Residents said that the Russian military stationed there scrambled jets from the Saky Airfield.

Additionally, Russian monitoring channels reported a possible drone launch heading toward Cape Tarkhankut and further east.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that by the morning of September 10, 144 airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted over nine Russian regions, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Moscow, Oryol, and Tula. The military's bulletin did not mention Krasnodar Krai and annexed Crimea and placed the blame on Ukraine for the attacks.

