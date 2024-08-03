Ukrainian drones strike fuel depots in Russia: fires and explosions reported in Rostov and Belgorod Saturday, August 3, 2024 12:25:25 PM

Ukrainian intelligence agencies successfully struck fuel depots in Russia's Rostov and Belgorod regions, as reported on Saturday, August 3.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, an operation conducted by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) targetd a fuel and lubricants warehouse at the Atlas plant in Rostov Oblast with drones. The depot is located near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and supplies fuel to military units stationed in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Several fuel tanks were hit, causing a fire that is still ongoing," the report states. It specifies that 15 Obsidian-type drones were used in the strike.

Simultaneously, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reportedly targeted the Gubkinskaya oil depot in Belgorod Oblast using drones, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Drones struck the Gubkinskaya oil depot, causing multiple explosions and a fire. Russian social media users reported the incidents along with activated air defense systems," an insider commented.

Moreover, Ukrainian Forces attacked the Morozovsk military airfield in Rostov Oblast earlier today. The operation resulted in a significant detonation at the airfield.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that overnight air defenses allegedly "downed" 75 drones over seven Russian regions and the Azov Sea, including 36 UAVs purportedly destroyed in Rostov Oblast.

