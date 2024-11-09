Ukrainian drones strike key chemical plant in Russia's Tula region Saturday, November 9, 2024 8:59:00 AM

Ukrainian Special operation forces and Ukrainian Security Service launched a drone attack on a chemical plant in Russia's Tula region on the night of November 9.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that 50 Ukrainian drones were allegedly intercepted over multiple regions, including Bryansk, Tula, Kursk, Novgorod, Smolensk, Tver, and Oryol. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation head, Andrii Kovalenko, provided details on Telegram about the strike on the Aleksin Chemical Plant in Tula.

"In 2013, the facility resumed production of composite pressing material AG-4S, also starting the manufacture of TZS-1F, which enabled fulfilling demands in both the missile-space sector and conventional weapons industry," Kovalenko highlighted.

He noted that the plant also produces components crucial for creating gunpowder used in large-caliber ammunition.

The Ukrainian news agency Suspilne reports, citing its sources, reports that the attack on the Aleksin Chemical Plant was executed by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces and Security Service of Ukraine drones.

Located approximately 300 kilometers from Ukraine's border, Aleksin lies within the range of Ukrainian strike drones. Residents of the city reported seeing at least 11 drones, with loud explosions resonating overnight. Dmitry Milyaev, the governor of the region, claims that the drones did not reach their targets, attributing the damage to Russian air defenses. "As a result of falling UAV debris, the glass of a private house was damaged," the Russian official stated. Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 50 Ukrainian drones overnight, two of which were in the Tula region, though offered no specifics on any drones that might have evaded defenses.

This state-owned Aleksin Chemical Plant plant is a strategic asset in Russia, pivotal within the country's military-industrial complex. It plays a crucial role in the supply chain for Russia's military industry, providing essential materials and components, including polymers, composites, and paints. One notable feature of plant is its deep integration into Russia's defense sector, supplying products used in the manufacture of ammunition, propellants, and other military-grade items. The plant is subject to Western sanctions due to its involvement in Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

On October 22, Russian Tula region's Luzhkovsky and Efremovsky distilleries were hit by UAVs. Additionally, the same day, drones struck the A.O. "Biohim" plant in the town of Russkoye, Tambov region, and another facility in the Voronezh region.

