Ukrainian drones strike key oil facility in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, disrupting operations Saturday, February 22, 2025 9:30:50 AM

Ukrainian Forces have successfully targeted a critical link in Russia’s oil infrastructure in the Krasnodar Krai region, halting the operation of the "Novovelichkovskaya" oil pumping station, reported Ukrainian news outlet Babel, citing sources within the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to reports, the operation was executed by the SBU during the night of February 20 using assault drones.

Instead of hitting the oil facility directly, the attack targeted a 110/35/10 kV electric substation that supplies it with power. As a result, the station was left without electricity, leading to the suspension of oil transportation.

The "Novovelichkovskaya" station is a crucial component in the oil transport network of the Kuban region, channeling oil from the Afipsky and Ilsky refineries.

The station, attacked by SBU drones, is relatively new, having been commissioned in April 2024. Efforts to assess and repair the damage are underway, while the exact timing of its restoration remains unknown. The Russians are currently trying to quantify the financial losses. The "Novovelichkovskaya" station is part of the Tikhoretsk-Novorossiysk II oil pipeline, owned by Chernomortransneft.

Throughout its conflict with Russia, Ukraine has systematically targeted the oil infrastructure of the aggressor nation. These attacks focus on strategically significant assets such as oil pumping stations, refineries, and pipelines that play vital roles in Russian oil exports.

The objective of these operations is to weaken Russia's economic standing, heavily reliant on hydrocarbon export revenues. The damages incurred have reached billions of dollars, as the destruction or impairment of key facilities leads to significant disruptions in oil and petroleum product supplies.

