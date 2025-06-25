Ukrainian drones strike key Russian defense plant in Taganrog Wednesday, June 25, 2025 11:41:18 AM

Ukrainian drones have reportedly targeted the "Atlant AERO" plant in Taganrog, a facility known for its production of aerial and space equipment. The "Atlant AERO" plant is engaged in manufacturing aviation and space equipment. Moreover, local authorities report drone activity near the city's stadium. In the early hours of June 25, "friendly" drones visited the Atlant AERO plant in Taganrog.

Following the drone sightings, a fire broke out on the factory premises, as reported by locals who shared footage online. Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed the drone attack during the night. According to him, the Russian air defense system intercepted "all" drones over Taganrog, Azov, and Rodionovo-Nesvetaysk. Slyusar also noted drone activity at the "Forte Arena" stadium but omitted mentioning the plant itself. Andrey Kovalenko, head of the Disinformation Counteraction Center, highlighted the plant's significance in Russia's military-industrial complex. He revealed that the facility manufactures components for "Orion" drones, electronic warfare systems, loitering munitions, and FPV drones. Exactly one year ago, this plant in Taganrog was similarly targeted by drones. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported intercepting 22 drones that targeted Crimea, Bryansk, Belgorod, Saratov, and Ulyanovsk regions.

