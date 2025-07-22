Ukrainian drones strike key Russian petrochemical plant in Samara region Tuesday, July 22, 2025 9:29:56 AM

Ukrainian drones targeted the "Novokuybyshevsk Petrochemical Company" in Russia's Samara region, which is no stranger to drone attacks.

This facility is among Russia and Eastern Europe's largest producers in the petrochemical and organic synthesis sectors, as reported by Telegram channel "Exilenova+".

A crucial part of the Russian military-industrial complex, its organic synthesis products are used as raw materials to produce a wide range of explosive substances for artillery shells, aircraft bombs, and other munitions. The complex also houses significant capacities in basic petrochemistry, including the production of liquefied hydrocarbons, MTBE, benzene, phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, and olefins.

Andrey Kovalenko, head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed the attack on the Novokuybyshevsk site. The facility is the only producer of synthetic ethanol in Russia, unmatched in other post-Soviet countries, with an annual processing volume of about 1 million tons, he noted.

Targeting of the Novokuybyshevsk Refinery began in 2024. It is noteworthy that as of the news release, the UAV forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have not commented on the drone strikes against the Novokuybyshevsk refinery.

Russia's Ministry of Defense claims the interception and destruction of 35 Ukrainian aerial drones, three allegedly shot down over the Samara region. Ukrainian drones previously attacked the Novokuybyshevsk refinery, igniting a major fire there in March 2025.

A similar attack occurred in March 2024, with drones executing a coordinated strike on refineries in the Samara region. These facilities cumulatively process up to 25 million tons of oil annually, accounting for nearly 10% of Russia's total oil refining capacity.

Russian military might have employed new "Harpy-A1" attack drones in the conflict zones. The drone's design bears similarities to that of the "Shahed."

On the evening of July 18, Russian authorities enacted the "Carpet" emergency procedures at airports due to a drone attack, with drones reportedly sighted in seven regions.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.