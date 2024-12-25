Ukrainian drones strike major Russian ammunition depot in Rostov region Wednesday, December 25, 2024 12:06:58 PM

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have targeted an ammunition depot at one of Russia's largest military sites, located near Novocherkassk in the Rostov region, as reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing their intelligence sources.

The attack, carried out by long-range SBU drones, struck the depot situated at the Kadamovsky training ground. Known as one of Russia's most extensive training sites, it is positioned near the town of Novocherkassk in the Rostov region.

Sources indicate that the drone strike resulted in a powerful explosion, leading to secondary detonations of munitions. The SBU reports that the enemy depot has been completely destroyed.

According to intelligence sources, this depot was used by Russian forces to supply their troops in the Kramatorsk direction. The loss of this depot has reportedly caused significant logistical challenges for the Russian army, hindering their operational capabilities.

Previously, it was reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an attack on a Russian command post located in the town of Lgov in the Kursk region. Andrei Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, noted that several Russian officers were killed in the strike.

Ukrainian forces reportedly used HIMARS to target a gathering of Russian troops in the Kursk region, according to social media reports.

