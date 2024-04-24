Ukrainian drones strike oil depots in Russia's Smolensk region Wednesday, April 24, 2024 8:00:27 AM

Ukrainian drones have struck two oil depots in the Smolensk region of Russia overnight into Wednesday, according to a report by Interfax-Ukraine, citing an informed source.

"During the night, Rosneft lost two fuel storage and transfer sites in Yartsevo and Razdoryovo in the Smolensk region of Russia," the source said.

It is claimed that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) orchestrated the strikes.

"These depots contained 26 thousand cubic meters of Russian fuel. Following powerful explosions at the sites, massive fires broke out and staff evacuations commenced," the source added.

The destruction of military infrastructure and logistics that support the Russian army in Ukraine with fuel will continue. "These facilities are and will remain our absolutely legitimate targets," the source emphasized.

Earlier on Wednesday, there were reports of a fire at an oil depot near Smolensk. Subsequently, local authorities stated that fires had occurred at two facilities.

Media also reported that on the same day, the Novolipetsk Steel Plant was subject to a drone attack. A building at an oxygen station there was destroyed.

