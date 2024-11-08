Ukrainian drones strike Rosneft's oil refinery in Saratov Friday, November 8, 2024 9:42:00 AM

Ukrainian intelligence units reportedly struck a refinery in Saratov, Russia. The Saratov Refinery, part of Rosneft’s infrastructure, processes about 7.2 million tons of oil. On the night of November 8, drones from Ukraine’s intelligence agency allegedly targeted the plant, leaving the Russian oil industry potentially losing a significant capability.

Despite these claims, Russian authorities dismissed any direct hit, attributing the incident to a fire caused by debris. They stated that this drone attack represented a successful special operation executed by Ukrainian scouts. Residents in the area, who shared images of a fire in the Zavodskoy district where the refinery is situated, substantiate the operation's success. Local Saratov media also reported that drones impacted both an oil refining unit and a fuel oil tank.

Russian officials, however, reassured that air defense forces had been active over the region and intercepted all drones. The Saratov Refinery, previously known as the "Cracking" plant, belongs to Rosneft and is located about 600 km from Ukraine. Russian air defenses reportedly neutralized any airborne threats, ensuring none reached strategic targets.

Saratov's governor, Sergey Busargin, confirmed the drone assault via his Telegram channel, acknowledging potential threats from Ukrainian UAVs to the region. Local media outlet "Saratov 24" also reported on the aerial attack and impact sites shared by Ukrainian intelligence. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense asserted that all Ukrainian drones were neutralized without hitting any strategic Russian site.

This development comes on the heels of a successful Ukrainian strike on the Russian port in the Caspian Sea on November 7.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.