Ukrainian drones strike Russia’s Arzamas instrument-making plant, burning over 2,000 square meters of production space

Ukrainian drones struck the Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant named after Plandin (APZ) in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region on June 11, igniting more than 2,000 square meters of production space, according to Russian outlet ASTRA.

Citing regional emergency services, the outlet said at least two drones hit the roof of Building No. 1, where electronic devices are assembled, and another punched through the floor in Building No. 3, where mechanical assembly is carried out. The total damaged area in the workshops reached 2,200 square meters, the sources told ASTRA.

There were casualties, ASTRA reported: a 41-year-old plant worker, Vladimir P., was killed. Two other employees were injured, along with an officer from Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya), the outlet said. Explosions in Arzamas also damaged more than 20 vehicles, according to Russian media.

APZ is part of Tactical Missiles Corporation and designs and produces instruments for the aviation, space and missile sectors. In 2020, the plant received the national “Golden Idea” award in the field of military-technical cooperation. The enterprise is under U.S. and European Union sanctions.

Focus earlier reported on an operation roughly 800 kilometers from Ukraine. According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), drones attacked the Arzamas Instrument-Making Plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region overnight on August 11.

In a separate incident in Russia’s Vladimir region, Ukrainian drones targeted the Murom Instrument-Making Plant during an overnight attack on April 30, hitting a warehouse that was effectively burned to the ground.

