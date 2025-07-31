Ukrainian drones strike Russia's Volgograd and Penza regions Thursday, July 31, 2025 8:18:07 AM

In a series of overnight drone strikes on July 31, the Volgograd region and the city of Penza in Russia faced severe disruptions to internet services as well as significant interruptions in transportation and industrial infrastructure.

A fire erupted at the Kotelnikovo train station in the Volgograd region following drone strikes, according to the Telegram channel Astra.

Regional Governor Andrey Bocharov reported that the fire sparked near a power substation and railway tracks, causing parts of the railway line to lose power. He claimed that the area was marked by "dry grass fires" and reported no injuries.

According to Russian channel SHOT, approximately four explosions were heard in the suburbs of Volgograd, suggesting the activation of air defense systems. Subsequent reports indicated interruptions in mobile internet services. Additionally, Volgograd Airport initiated the "Cover" plan due to Ukrainian drones being detected in the airspace.

Local residents and OSINT observers have confirmed the blaze. Researcher Tatarigami_UA, citing NASA satellite images, noted multiple thermal signatures appearing in the area of the Kotelnikovo station.

The aftermath of the drone assault saw a temporary halt in train services on the Kotelnikovo-Canal section of the Privolzhskaya Railway, with significant delays reported. The strikes are believed to be part of a campaign targeting railway infrastructure along the critical Volgograd-Kotelnikovo line, essential for Russia's military industry and cargo transportation for its armed forces.

Explosions were also recorded in the Russian city of Penza on the morning of July 31. Governor Oleg Melnichenko stated that the attack targeted an industrial plant, resulting in a fire but no casualties or structural damage.

Initial reports suggest that the "Radiozavod," facility of the "Roselectronics" division under the state corporation "Rostec," which specializes in manufacturing weapons control systems, was hit Following the assault, mobile internet restrictions were imposed in the region.

Earlier reports indicated that Ukrainian long-range drones inflicted a significant logistical damage to the railway line connecting the military and industrial hubs of Volgograd and Rostov-on-Don. Preliminary analysis suggests the destruction involved traction substations and fuel storage tanks within Russian territory.

