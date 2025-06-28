Ukrainian drones strike Russian ammunition and weapons depot in Bryansk Saturday, June 28, 2025 11:31:23 AM

In the early hours of Saturday, June 28, the Russian city of Bryansk was rocked by a series of explosions, reportedly from an attack by Ukrainian drones.

According to a source within Ukrainian intelligence, cited by the Ukrainian news agency Suspilne, the strike was conducted by attack drones of the Main Directorate of Intelligence on Ukraine's Constitution Day, aiming at the 120th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense. The extent of the damage is still being assessed. Officials from Bryansk region have yet to comment on the incident.

This marks the second strike on the arsenal. In November of the previous year, Ukrainian drones targeted ammunition depots at the 1060th logistics support center. More recently, on June 5, Ukrainian forces, alongside SBU fighters, attacked a concentration area of the 26th Russian Missile Brigade in the Bryansk region, destroying three "Iskander-M" launch installations.

The assault also resulted in the death of eight Russian soldiers and the injury of five others. As of now, Russian authorities have not issued a statement regarding this drone attack.

