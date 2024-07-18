Ukrainian drones strike Russian base on Lake Donuzlav, Crimea Thursday, July 18, 2024 10:30:47 AM

The attack targeted the command headquarters, an ammunition and equipment depot, an electrical substation, technical facilities, and Russian firing positions.

In the early hours of Thursday, a Russian coast guard base on Lake Donuzlav in the temporarily occupied Crimea was attacked. Ukrainian sea and air drones conducted the strike, Interfax-Ukraine reports, citing sources in the Ukrainian Security Service.

On the night of the attack, Russian naval forces stationed in Crimea were engaged in drills to defend the waters of Lake Donuzlav. However, the exercises ended in failure thanks to the Ukrainian drones, as the Russians were unable to protect even their base, let alone the lake’s waters.

According to the source, the combined drone attack incapacitated the command headquarters, the ammunition and equipment depot, an electrical substation, various technical structures, and Russian firing positions.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence claims that its air defence systems "intercepted" 33 drones over Crimea last night, and that 10 sea drones were "destroyed" in the Black Sea.

Previously, media outlets reported that Ukrainian sea drones began remote mine-laying operations. As a result, at least four Russian warships were damaged.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed that Sea Baby sea drones were equipped with Grad rockets.

