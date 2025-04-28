Ukrainian drones strike Russian defense plant in Bryansk Monday, April 28, 2025 3:26:22 PM

In the early hours of April 28, a series of explosions rocked the Russian city of Bryansk, with air defense systems reportedly engaging for several hours. Fires broke out at sites targeted by unidentified drones, including one at the "Kremniy EL" radio electronics plant, which is involved in producing "Iskander" missile systems.

The drone attack was reported by Bryansk Region Governor Andrey Bogomaz on his Telegram channel.

Bogomaz first reported the drone attack at 1:49 a.m. on April 28. The Russian official indicated that air defense systems were operational and urged residents not to capture military operations on video. In a 4:28 a.m. update, he concluded the night's events, citing a "massive strike on the region" that targeted certain objects but did not specify which ones.

Additional details emerged from local social media platforms regarding the drone attack in the Bryansk region. According to the Telegram channel Overheard Bryansk, the first explosions were heard around 1:22 a.m. Residents reported hearing explosions in the sky, assuming air defense systems were active. A series of photos and videos showing fires surfaced online, along with reports that at least four vehicles were destroyed. Several streets, including Krasnoarmeiskaya, Moskovskaya, and Pochepskaya, experienced loud explosions. In total, around 10 explosions were reported over Bryansk, according to one message.

Around 6 a.m. on April 28, the Russian Ministry of Defense released a report stating that the night's drone attack involved 115 drones, with 102 aimed at the Bryansk region, and claimed that all were intercepted.

According to reports from OSINT community, using the geolocation data for the fires in Bryansk, the explosions occurred at the "Kremniy EL" plant. Satellite photos from NASA's FIRMS fire map corroborated reports of increased temperatures at the coordinates 53.2503, 34.33201 (Krasnoarmeiskaya Street).

The Ukrainian command did not comment on the nocturnal assault involving 115 unidentified drones on Russian territory, with 102 targeting Bryansk.

A prior drone attack on the "Kremniy EL" plant in the Bryansk region occurred on January 24. Residents complained of loud explosions and fires on the town's northwest outskirts, while local authorities claimed the plant had halted operations.

A similar incident took place in October 2024. According to Russian media, workshops at the "Kremniy EL" plant were damaged after a drone attack. The facility is involved in producing components for "Iskander" and "Pantsir" missile systems.

Additionally, on the night of April 25, explosions were reported near the settlement of Shuya, which hosts the 112th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

