Russian airbase in Lipetsk, which is home to the newest Su-57 fighters, was severely damaged by long-range Ukrainian drones on the night of August 9, according to multiple reports. The airbase, located about 280 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, also hosts Su-30, Su-34, Su-35, and MiG-31 aircraft, some of which are used for combat while others serve as training machines.

Ukrainian long-range drones, referred to as "Lutyi," launched a massive overnight raid on the Lipetsk airbase, where the state-of-the-art Russian Su-57 fighters are based. According to Defense Express, the powerful assault involved dozens of UAVs that managed to penetrate the base's defenses and successfully hit their targets.

The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed the strike, stating that an ammunition depot at the airbase was struck. Local authorities confirmed this information, reporting the evacuation of several nearby villages due to the "detonation of explosive objects."

NASA's fire monitoring service captured the extent of the damages caused by the drone attack. Analysts are noting that the Ukrainian UAVs navigated at low altitudes, complicating efforts by Russian forces to intercept them. The multi-wave assault continued throughout the early morning hours.

The Lipetsk airbase, newly exposed as a strategic focal point in the conflict, serves as one of the largest training centers in Russia. The "4th Center for Combat Application and Retraining of Flight Personnel" primarily utilizes it. Since Russia's full-scale invasion, it has also been employed by various tactical aviation units within the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS RF) for immediate combat operations.

The airbase is central to Russian pilot training programs for the new Su-57 fighter, which Russia hails as a fifth-generation aircraft. Although Russia has claimed that the Su-57s have been employed in the ongoing conflict, it's unclear whether any Su-57s were present or damaged in the recent drone attack.

In addition to the Su-57, the airbase hosts a variety of fighter jets, including Su-30, Su-34, Su-35, and MiG-31. These jets are deployed for both combat and training purposes.

On the morning of August 9, the Ukrainian General Staff officially reported the chain detonation and massive fire that erupted from the attacked ammunition depots at the Lipetsk-2 airbase. The explosion triggered a chain reaction, igniting a large fire and preventing most of the aircraft from taking off.

