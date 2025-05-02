Ukrainian drones strike Russian military facilities in Stavropol Krai Friday, May 2, 2025 1:00:47 PM

Ukraine's military intelligence conducted a drone strike on a pivotal Russian military facility, according to reports from Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR). The operation targeted a site of paramount importance: space reconnaissance facilities operated by Russian forces in the Stavropol Krai region. The aerial attack was executed on Military Unit No. 33443 "Zvezda," stationed in the village of Moskovskoye, Stavropol Krai, as reported by Ukrinform citing internal sources.

This particular military facility falls under the Russian electronic reconnaissance system and is a part of the GRU of the Russian General Staff. Local authorities in Stavropol have corroborated the occurrence of the assault, noting thankfully that there have been no casualties reported. It’s worth mentioning that Ukrainian forces previously targeted this military unit, leveraging drone technology during their attacks last year.

In a separate but related effort, GUR's cyber specialists recently launched an attack on the infrastructure of major Russian internet service providers, leaving thousands of Russians without internet access.

