Ukrainian drones strike Russian military targets in Rostov region Sunday, January 5, 2025 1:46:13 PM

Ukrainian UAVs launched an assault on military targets in Russia's Rostov region, hitting the cities of Millerovo and Taganrog. The Russian air defense systems were in full operation as explosions rocked the area. Sources say that drones were intercepted directly over populated areas as powerful explosions echoed through the night.

An eyewitness captured the moment on video, exclaiming, "Are they shooting down missiles above us? Look at how many are flying! There's another one. Look, it's right over us!" Residents reported ensuing fires, suggesting some UAVs might have hit their marks.

In both Millerovo and Taganrog, Russian aerospace forces operate military airfields linked to the aggression against Ukraine, potentially making them prime targets for the strikes. Yuri Slyusar, head of the region, reported that 37 UAVs were shot down over the Rostov region that night. He mentioned a mysterious "property damage," allegedly from "falling debris." Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted 60 Ukrainian drones across several regions. The fate of other UAVs remains unspecified.

