Ukrainian drones strike Russian navigation equipment plant in Cheboksary, sparking major fire Monday, June 9, 2025 9:36:25 AM

A series of explosions rocked the city of Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic of Russia overnight on Monday, June 9. The Ukrainian General Staff announced that the Unmanned Systems Forces, in collaboration with other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, unleashed a drone attack on the VNIIr-Progres facility. This facility is known for producing navigation equipment, including adaptive 'Komet' antennas.

These antennas are reportedly used by Russian forces in Shahed-type strike drones, unified planning and correction modules for guided aerial bombs, among other weaponry. At least two Ukrainian drones hit the facility, sparking a large-scale fire.

In response, Russia implemented a "Blanket" plan, restricting airport operations in four cities: Nizhny Novgorod, Tambov, Kazan, and Saratov. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, noted that the 'Komet' satellite navigation module, compatible with GLONASS/GPS, is used by occupiers in weaponry like the Kalibr, Iskander-M, Kh-69, Kh-101 missiles, and Lancet and Orlan-10 drones.

He highlighted that after the drone strike, the Progres facility has ceased operations indefinitely. Furthermore, on the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Ukrainian defenders have allegedly destroyed two Su-30/34 and MiG-31 fighter jets.

