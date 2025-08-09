Ukrainian drones strike 'Shahed' drone production facilities in Russia's Tatarstan Saturday, August 9, 2025 9:53:40 AM

Ukrainian Intelligence, the SBU, confirmed that its drones have targeted facilities in Tatarstan, striking warehouses containing "Shahed" drones. Earlier, Ukrainian sources reported that drones attacked a factory producing "Shaheds".

The Security Service confirmed its drones were behind the Tatarstan assaults. This morning, long-range drones from the SBU's "A" Center for Special Operations hit a logistics hub storing ready-to-use "Shaheds" and foreign components. The warehouse is located in the settlement of Kzyyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan.

The agency released a video showing a drone striking the logistics building, followed by an explosion and subsequent fire. The target was 1,300 km from the Ukrainian border. The Security Service said that it “continues efforts to demilitarize Russian facilities deep within its territory. Warehouses storing "Shaheds," used by foes to terrorize Ukraine nightly, are legitimate military targets. Each successful operation reduces the adversary's capacity to wage its war of aggression against Ukraine”.

Previously, in April, drones attacked a production facility in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Tatarstan where kamikaze drones are produced. According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council's Anti-Corruption Center, in 2024, more than six thousand "Shaheds" and thousands of decoy drones were produced in Alabuga.

