Ukrainian drones target fuel depot in Russia's Oryol region, sparking major fire Saturday, December 14, 2024 9:48:00 AM

A fire erupted at an oil depot in Oryol following a drone attack, the Astra news outlet reported, citing local residents. At least one fuel tank was set ablaze. Video footage released shows a raging fire with a column of black smoke billowing from the depot’s facilities. The governor of the Oryol region, Vasily Klychkov, stated on his Telegram channel that the blaze has been contained and no casualties have been reported.

According to Klychkov, a total of 11 drones were shot down overnight in the region. "I remind everyone once again, do not share photos or videos from incident sites. This only aids our enemy!" he urged.

Eyewitness accounts from local residents indicated that at least one storage tank was engulfed in flames during the night. Before the explosion, the ominous sound of drones filled the air.

Aside from the oil depot, damage was also reported to the windows of several private homes, shattered by debris from the downed drones, according to the governor. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that only five drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Oryol region.

The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed the drone strike, targeting the line production dispatching station in "Stalnoy Kon" in Russia's Oryol region. "Stalnoy Kon" is one of the largest oil depots in the suburbs of Oryol and is crucial for supplying petroleum products to the Russian military.

Overall, the Russian Defense Ministry reports that 37 drones were downed overnight, including 12 over the Kursk region and Krasnodar Krai, seven over the Bryansk region, and one over the Sea of Azov.

