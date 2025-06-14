Ukrainian drones target key Russian industrial sites in Samara and Stavropol regions Saturday, June 14, 2025 9:25:00 AM

Two major industrial sites involved in the production of explosives and ammunition in Russia were hit by Ukrainan drones, reported the Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff on June 14.

In the early hours of Saturday, June 14, drones struck the "Nevinnomyssk Azot" chemical plant in the Stavropol region and the Novokuibyshevsk Catalysts Plant in the Samara region. "Nevinnomyssk Azot," part of the EuroChem group, stands as Russia's largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers.

Operations were reportedly carried out by Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other Defense Forces components.

"Facilities at JSC NNK in Russia's Samara region have been compromised. This is a leading enterprise in the production of explosive components, categorized as a defense industry facility in Russia. Explosions and a fire occurred within the industrial area," stated the General Staff.

Earlier on Saturday, drones targeted the Nevinnomyssk Nitrogen Plant in Russia's Stavropol region, where ammonia and ammonium nitrate, essential for explosives and artillery shells, are produced.

"The plant plays a major role in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. Reports indicate a series of explosions and enemy anti-aircraft defense activities at the target's vicinity, with a fire recorded in the industrial zone. The effects of the strike are being clarified," the General Staff added.

The facility has the capacity to produce approximately 1 million tons of ammonia, 1.4 million tons of ammonium nitrate, and 0.89 million tons of urea annually.

Local residents shared videos on social media capturing fires that broke out after the drone strike—this contradicts major Russian media reports that the UAV attack was thwarted.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.