Ukrainian drones target key Russian military and infrastructure sites in coordinated nighttime strikes Tuesday, July 9, 2024 9:00:00 AM

In the night leading up to July 9, a series of explosions echoed through Astrakhan, Rostov, and Volgograd regions of Russia. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in coordination with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, targeted Russian military sites with drones, a law enforcement source told Suspilne.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck a 500 kV power substation in the Rostov region, an oil depot in Kalach-na-Donu in the Volgograd region, and a military airfield in the Astrakhan region.

The source noted that the SBU, along with the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and other Defense Forces, will continue to ensure "hot summer nights" at military sites of the Russian army.

On July 7, drones from the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a Russian ammunition depot in the Voronezh region, where rockets and shells for artillery and tanks were stored.

