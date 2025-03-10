Ukrainian drones target key Russian oil refineries in consecutive night strikes Monday, March 10, 2025 8:30:39 PM

Drones operated by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have struck several pivotal locations in Russia over two consecutive nights. This coordinated operation, carried out with the cooperation of other Ukrainian Force components, reportedly dealt significant blows to Russian strategic assets, Ukraine's General Staff announced.

One major strike occurred during the night of March 9, targeting an oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region, a facility directly involved in supplying the Russian military. Reports confirm multiple explosions in the vicinity of the target.

The Ryazan refinery has been producing an average of 840,000 tons of high-grade jet fuel annually, specifically for aviation use by the aggressor’s military forces during operations against Ukraine, according to the report.

Another critical hit took place on the night of March 10, affecting the production capabilities of the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia's Samara region. Fuel from this facility is typically transported via a network of pipelines and railways to support Russian military operations on the northern front.

The Novokuibyshevsk refinery stands as the largest processing plant within the Samara group of Rosneft, having a capacity exceeding 8.8 million tons of oil per year. This facility is a key supplier of the RT-grade high-quality jet fuel, designed for various turbojet subsonic and certain supersonic aircraft, including the Su-27 and Tu-22M3 models.

Russian authorities are currently working to determine the full extent of the damage inflicted on these sites.

Additionally, on the night of March 8, explosions were reported in Russia’s Leningrad region. Residents in the area heard a series of blasts, while air defense systems were actively engaged, according to local authorities, attributing the attacks to Ukrainian strike drones.

