Ukrainian drones target Rostov region military airfield, triggering fire and explosions Saturday, July 20, 2024 9:00:55 AM

Ukrainian drones attacked multiple targets in the Rostov region, including the Miliorovo military airfield where a fire broke out.

There were also reports of likely night-time strikes near the settlement of Dolotinka, with explosions heard in the vicinity of an oil depot.

The Ukrainian OSINT project "CyberBoroshno" has also geolocated the UAV impact sites and shared photos of the fire at the airfield. No reports on damaged equipment have been provided yet.

The Governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, claims that "26 UAVs were intercepted and destroyed". There are no reported casualties from the attack. Emergency services have been dispatched to the sites of the UAV debris, he wrote.

The Miliorovo airfield, located 150 km from the frontline, is used by the occupying forces to base frontline bombers, attack aircraft, strike helicopters, and other aviation equipment.

