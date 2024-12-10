Ukrainian drones target Russian Engels airbase in Saratov region Tuesday, December 10, 2024 11:49:28 AM

Russian media outlets report that early morning on December 10, Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked the Engels military airfield. The information was confirmed by the region's governor, Roman Busargin, who stated that there were no damages or casualties. Emergency services are currently at the scene, addressing the situation.

"All necessary emergency services are conducting operations at the site. Preliminary reports indicate no damage or injuries," Busargin wrote on his Telegram channel. He did not specify which airfield was targeted. The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the drone attack on the Saratov region, nor has Ukraine publicly addressed reports of the drone strike.

The Engels-2 airbase, located in the city of Engels in the Saratov region, houses Russian Aerospace Forces' strategic bombers. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repeatedly claimed that aircraft from Engels launch missiles at Ukrainian territories. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, this airfield has been targeted multiple times by Ukrainian forces. One of the latest attacks occurred in late August 2024.

In early November, a drone strike on the Saratov oil refinery ignited a fuel oil storage tank and one of the technological units. Days later, the Saratov Gagarin Airport temporarily suspended operations due to threats of a drone attack.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.