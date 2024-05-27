Ukrainian drones target sites near alleged Putin's palace in Gelendzhik Monday, May 27, 2024 9:15:00 AM

Overnight, Ukrainian drones targeted sites in the Gelendzhik region of Krasnodar Krai, Russia, according to regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

Kondratyev reported that all UAVs were neutralized by air defense forces.

"Debris from one drone damaged an unfinished building in the village of Krinitsa. In the town of Dzhanhot, a drone fell into a forested area; the ensuing fire has been extinguished. There are no preliminary reports of casualties. Emergency and special services are currently at the crash sites," Kondratyev posted on Telegram.

According to Radio Svoboda, the intended target of the Ukrainian drones may have been Putin's palace in Gelendzhik.

"Near the hamlet of Dzhanhot on Cape Idokopas lies a mansion and palace, reportedly built for Russian President Vladimir Putin according to numerous investigations. In the village of Krinitsa, a winery known as 'Old Provence' for processing grapes grown on the estate was being constructed," journalists noted.

This is not the first attempt to attack Putin's palace. Previously, drones flew nearby on the night of May 17.

On January 19, 2021, Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation released an investigation into "Putin's Palace" . The report alleged that the Russian leader is the real beneficiary of the residence on Cape Idokopas near Gelendzhik. Putin denied the claims, naming long-time associate and judo sparring partner, businessman Arkady Rotenberg, as the owner of the complex.

Later in 2021, the publication Otkrytye Media published an investigation reporting that lands around "Putin's Palace" on Cape Idokopas were bought by individuals from President Putin’s inner circle. The investigation named Gennady Timchenko, Oleg Deripaska, Yuri Kovalchuk, Alexander Tkachev, and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, among those involved.

