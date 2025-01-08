Ukrainian F-16 pilot sets record by destroying six cruise missiles in single mission amid massive Russian assault Wednesday, January 8, 2025 3:19:20 PM

In an unprecedented feat during the Russian attack on December 13, a Ukrainian F-16 pilot set a remarkable record by downing six cruise missiles in a single combat sortie. Initially, American trainers were skeptical about the capabilities of Ukrainian pilots to achieve such a feat. During the massive missile and drone assault on December 13, 2024, the pilot managed to destroy six Russian cruise missiles, marking a historic moment in military aviation.

On that day, nearly 200 Russian drones, "Kinzhals," ballistic missiles, and 94 cruise missiles were in Ukrainian skies. The cruise missiles were the primary target for the fighters. The F-16 pilot recalled encountering a group of eight missiles along his flight path. He maneuvered to an optimal distance, targeted two of them, and launched his missiles successfully. Armed with only four air-to-air missiles of medium and short range, the pilot initially used the longer-range ones. He then had to close in to about two miles to successfully deploy the short-range missiles and take down two more targets.

After exhausting his missiles, he was instructed to retreat to a holding area, allowing the Su-27s to engage additional targets. However, another enemy target appeared, seemingly heading towards the capital. With only a high-velocity aircraft gun remaining, the pilot initiated an approach.

"I knew the odds of hitting a missile traveling at over 650 km/h were slim—first, I had to spot it in the sky, align at the same altitude, and lead my shots from a distance of no more than 500 meters," explained the pilot. Advancing closer was perilous, as any detonation of the warhead could engulf the jet in a cloud of debris.

This marked the first time Ukrainian F-16 pilots used a gun against missiles, a skill they had only practiced on simulators in the U.S. Debuting his training in actual combat, the pilot fired several bursts as taught by his instructors and heard two explosions. Post-flight analysis revealed two missiles in a tactical "stacked" configuration, often used by adversaries to appear as a single target to defenses.

In what could be called a record-setting day, the Ukrainians surprised their American allies with their performance. Lt. Gen. Yurii Ihnat confirmed that while Ukraine was provided with aging aircraft lacking advanced radars and long-range missiles, capable of solely challenging Russia’s state-of-the-art planes, Ukrainian pilots prove daily that they are the best, regardless of whether they're flying Soviet-era planes or American fighters.

On December 13, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 81 Russian missiles, with F-16 pilots accounting for the destruction of 11 of them.

