Experts have spotted GBU-39/B guided bombs on Ukrainian fighter jets and noted the presence of the AN/ALQ-131 system, which protects the aircraft from Russian radars.

The role of F-16 fighters within the Ukrainian Air Force has long extended beyond providing air defense in rear areas. These aircraft are actively engaged on the front lines, carrying out a wide array of combat missions, including air-to-air combat and precision strikes on ground targets.

Defense Express analysts have discussed the weapons and equipment being utilized by Ukrainian F-16s.

Analysts highlighted published photos that have surfaced in open sources confirming the involvement of Ukrainian F-16s in close air support missions.

One image captures a fighter equipped with BRU-61 racks holding eight GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs (SDB), with four on each mounting point. [https://t.me/TyskNIP/15206] This weaponry allows for pinpoint strikes on fortified enemy positions via a combined guidance system that includes satellite and inertial navigation, and in some versions, semi-active laser guidance.

Experts noted that similar munitions have already been used in upgraded Soviet-era MiG-29s, adapted for Western armament using adapter pylons.

However, for the F-16s, there is no need for additional adapters, simplifying the arming process and enhancing the platform's combat efficiency.

The comprehensive armament of Ukrainian F-16s for such missions includes:

- Two AIM-120 missiles on the wing tips for medium-range aerial combat

- Two AIM-9 short-range missiles located on external underwing pylons

- Eight GBU-39/B SDBs

- Two additional fuel tanks, each with a capacity of 370 gallons (1,400 liters)

- AN/ALQ-131 electronic warfare pod mounted under the fuselage

The AN/ALQ-131, developed by Northrop Grumman, plays a critical role in ensuring the fighter's survivability against modern air defense systems. This system detects enemy radar emissions and automatically generates active jamming, reducing the likelihood of successful enemy missile engagements.

Thus, Ukrainian F-16s are already successfully completing not only aerial combat missions but also precision strikes on ground targets, aligning with forecasts made back in 2023.

Earlier, Defense Express analysts claimed that by using APKWS, an F-16 could engage over 28 aerial targets in a single sortie.

