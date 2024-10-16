Ukrainian Forces achieve major victory in Kharkiv region, destroying entire Russian regiment Wednesday, October 16, 2024 3:00:37 PM

In a daring and complex operation, Ukrainian military forces have successfully cleared 400 hectares of forest in the Kharkiv region, dealing a significant blow to Russian forces by destroying almost an entire regiment, as reported by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The mission, executed by units from Ukraine's intelligence agency, including the groups "Artan", "Kraken", and the International Legion, targeted a dense woodland area north of the village of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region.

This strategic offensive resulted in the capture of a Russian battalion defensive area and the destruction of three motorized rifle battalions, the "Storm" unit, and a reconnaissance company from the 7th independent motorized rifle regiment of the 11th army corps of the Russian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian forces also took several prisoners during the operation. Subsequently, infantry from the 13th National Guard Operational Brigade "Khort" swiftly moved into the liberated zones to consolidate control.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.