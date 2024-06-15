Ukrainian Forces achieve strategic advances in key regions Saturday, June 15, 2024 10:00:11 AM

Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully pushed back Russian troops in the Serebryansky Forestry and Klishchiivka regions, according to DeepState analysts who updated their battle maps on June 15th. The updated maps highlight the advances made by the Ukrainian Forces and map out gains and territorial control on the front lines.

However, the situation in the Donetsk Oblast shows Russian forces advancing around Kalinivka, Novopokrovske, and Yasnobrodivka. According to DeepState’s analysis, Russian gains were also noted in these areas. Meanwhile, in their evening update on June 14th, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported increased Russian activity near Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, and Novopokrovske.

In today's operations, Russian forces reportedly suffered significant losses, with 263 troops killed or wounded. Additionally, several Russian soldiers were captured. Ukrainian forces managed to destroy one tank, three artillery systems, eight vehicles, and five armoured combat vehicles. Damage was inflicted on two vehicles, five armoured combat vehicles, two tanks, and three enemy guns. In the Kurakhove direction around 20 clashes took places, with Ukrainian units fending off 16 attacks while four battles continued.

On June 15th, reports emerged about increasing pressure on the Eastern Front. Russian forces are allegedly aiming to take control of the roads near Kostiantynivka and Pokrovske in Donetsk Oblast with the intent to hamper Ukrainian logistics. They specifically focus on disrupting supply lines crucial for the Ukrainian defense toward Kramatorsk. Russian paratrooper units are primarily engaged in these areas and continue to receive reinforcements.

