Ukrainian Forces achieve tactical gains in Kreminna and Kupiansk-Lyman axes, straining Russian offensive efforts Monday, July 1, 2024 10:10:39 AM

According to analyst Alexander Musienko, there have been tactical successes by the Defence Forces in the direction of Kreminna and the Kupiansk-Lyman axis.

In several areas, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are not only defending but also attacking. The supply situation for Ukrainian troops has improved, said the head of the Centre for Military-Legal Research, Alexander Musienko, in a comment to Channel 24.

"There have been successes in the direction of Kreminna and the Kupiansk-Lyman direction. So far, they are tactical, but they are still successes. These actions by the Defence Forces force the enemy to narrow the areas of their offensive operations. Currently, the enemy's attacks are centred on the main striking directions, which is the Donetsk region," said the expert.

According to him, the losses among the occupying forces in terms of personnel and military equipment have significantly increased recently.

He noted that the Defence Forces units have received more artillery shells, resulting in more active destruction of enemy resources. It is crucial that Ukrainian weaponry now reaches enemy artillery systems. Although Russia can produce ammunition or receive it from North Korea, the number of installations themselves is decreasing.

There have been previous reports that Russian Armed Forces advanced near several settlements in Donbas. Russian forces continued attacks in the Toretsk area of Donbas. According to the General Staff of the UAF, the Russians attacked in this region and near Yuzhne and Sieverne.

Moreover, journalist Yuriy Butusov wrote that Russian Armed Forces are deploying motorcycles into battle alongside armoured vehicles. According to him, the "road of fury" near Vuhledar has become a real death field for the Russians.

