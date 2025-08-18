Ukrainian forces advance and consolidate near Dobropillya, General Staff says Monday, August 18, 2025 11:00:16 AM

Ukrainian forces are holding back Russian attacks and going on the offensive when opportunities arise.

Ukrainian units have advanced in several areas and secured their positions, the General Staff said.

Stabilization operations toward Dobropillya in Donetsk region are ongoing. The Ukrainian army has recorded new successes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

“Stabilization operations in the direction of the city of Dobropillya in Donetsk region continue… Over the past day, as a result of active actions, Ukrainian units advanced in several locations and consolidated their positions,” the statement said.

Seven Russian servicemembers were also taken prisoner over the past day.

Overall last week, the Russians suffered significant manpower losses. As of August 17, they totaled: irrecoverable - 984 personnel; wounded - 355; captured - 37.

During the period specified, 11 Russian tanks, 8 armored vehicles, 112 units of automotive and motor equipment, one multiple launch rocket system, 22 artillery pieces, and 106 UAVs of various types were destroyed or damaged.

As reported earlier, there were 180 combat engagements on the front on August 17 alone. The Russian army lost nearly 1,000 troops killed and wounded that day.

