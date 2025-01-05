Ukrainian Forces advance in Kursk region: electronic warfare and tactical innovations challenge Russian defenses Sunday, January 5, 2025 11:31:03 AM

The Ukrainian Forces have reportedly entered the settlement of Berdyn. As the Ukrainian command maintains radio silence, Russian Z-Channels are already filled with reports about losing control over several settlements.

The prominent Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, allegedly linked to Russian intelligence, confirms the advance of Ukrainian forces into Berdyn. Attacks are underway along the Sudzha-Kursk highway and other key directions. Russian propagandists claim that Ukrainians are using a "shuttle tactic," where infantry is transported in Bradley vehicles that return for new reinforcements. An advanced electronic warfare system has been implemented, disrupting Russian aerial reconnaissance and drone operations.

"Ukrainian military operations in the Kursk region are highly concentrated, overwhelming Russian artillery. Additionally, during the offensive, all radio frequencies and even the internet were jammed. As a result, Russian drone operators are powerless: while the Ukrainian electronic warfare is active, launching drones is futile," reports VChK-OGPU.

Previously, Ukrainian forces reportedly took control over Ruskoe Porechnoe and Cherkasskoe Porechnoe, with Novosotnetskoe also seized. Another Z-Channel, "Severny Kanal," linked to the Russian military, claims Ukrainian forces are targeting a front held by Kadyrov fighters.

"The Berdyn hamlet and the Bolshesoldatskoe direction are held by groups under the command of Lt. Gen. Apti Alaudinov. It seems the Ukrainians are banking on Apti Aronovich’s predictable defensive reactions," the channel notes, hinting at past incidents where Kadyrov fighters have retreated upon the approach of Ukrainian forces.

A member of the Ukrainian forces, known as "Bakhmut Demon," reported the capture of Russian drone operators, adding that the Russian defense is beginning to collapse: "The guys are moving strong there. The Russians are breaking apart. Their morale is at rock bottom."

Russian military analyst Yan Matveev also weighed in. "A rather large-scale attack has begun. Such efforts for mere positional improvements seem excessive. Especially since casualties are inevitable, and trading tanks and IFVs for a few villages is not beneficial for the Ukrainian side. It is likely aimed at achieving a localized breakthrough or organizing a significant diversion. They are targeting the Kursk road—the most sensitive direction for the Kremlin," he stated.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.