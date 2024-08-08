Ukrainian Forces advance towards Kursk Nuclear Plant: strategic town of Lgov in sight Thursday, August 8, 2024 3:57:00 PM

The Ukrainian Army continues its advance in the Kursk region, now standing just 13 kilometers from the town of Lgov, with a population of 17,000.

While Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov reported to president Vladimir Putin that the Ukrainian advance in the Kursk region had been halted, the situation for Russian forces continues to deteriorate rapidly.

According to Russian Telegram channels, battles are already taking place near the settlement of Kromskie Byki, located only 13 kilometers from Lgov. A well-paved road through Kromskie Byki to Lgov facilitates quick troop movements.

Lgov itself is just 27 kilometers from Kurchatov, home to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. Videos have surfaced online showing residents fleeing Lgov.

"Our premonitions did not deceive us. The enemy has deployed fresh forces and is trying to break through towards Lgov. What initially looked like a reconnaissance by combat turned into a full-fledged battle in the area of Ivnytsia by the afternoon, where the enemy’s mobile armored group has now dug in. The battles have shifted to the next village, Kromskie Byki, which is less than 30 kilometers in a straight line from the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant," writes another Z-channel.

Reports also indicate that Ukrainian forces have almost full control over the town of Sudzha. From Sudzha, it’s 80 kilometers to Kursk on well-paved roads.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces are advancing toward the settlement of Korenevo, connected by a paved road to the 15,000-strong town of Rylsk, 20 kilometers away.

The news outlet Agentsvo has published a map of the Ukrainian forces' movement in the Kursk region.

Previously, Russian Telegram channels reported on the encirclement of Russian troops in the eastern part of Sudzha, describing their situation as catastrophic.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.