Ukrainian Forces advance towards Yunakivka following liberation of Andriivka in Sumy region Sunday, June 22, 2025 11:12:33 AM

Ukrainian forces, following the liberation of Andriivka, immediately launched an assault on Yunakivka. The Ukrainian military is advancing without pause after successfully freeing Andriivka, now setting their sights on the strategically significant Yunakivka, near the Russian border. This development was confirmed by Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during a press briefing, including a correspondent from Militarnyi. According to Syrskyi, Ukrainian units have advanced by 200-700 meters over the past week, pushing Russian forces from their positions. The Ukrainian forces are capitalizing on the momentum gained from Andriivka's liberation, situated just 5 km from the Russian border.

Just a day before the official announcement of controlling the village, on June 13, Volodymyr Bytsak, the deputy head of the Sumy district council, reported that a Russian offensive was halted, allowing Ukraine to initiate a counterattack. Analysts from DeepState reveal that approximately one-third of Yunakivka remains in a "gray zone"—an active combat area where control frequently shifts. The complexity of the situation is intensified by Russian assault groups, employing small-unit tactics devoid of heavy equipment. However, it is this very tactic that has enabled Ukrainian forces to find vulnerabilities in the enemy's defense and begin their offensive.

During clashes in this sector, troops from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment eliminated Major Andrey Yartsev, a battalion commander in the Russian Army's 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment. Ukrainian troops published his documents as proof of their successful operation. Beyond assault units, Ukrainian special operations forces are actively contributing to the advance, conducting sabotage missions and reconnaissance behind Russian lines. In early June, Ukrainian special operations forrces successfully destroyed a group of Russian soldiers heading to launch an assault.

Despite these tactical gains, fighting in the Novomykolaivka – Varachyne – Yablunivka – Yunakivka direction remains intense. According to DeepState's assessments, the Russians are attempting to secure these settlements and edge closer to the front line. Analysts are paying particular attention to the Loknya area, where Russian infantry is trying to advance into eastern forests towards Sadky. Should they establish a foothold there, dislodging them will become exceedingly challenging.

