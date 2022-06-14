Ukrainian Forces advancing towards Kherson Tuesday, June 14, 2022 11:15:00 AM

For the second week in a row, the Ukrainian military has tactical successes in advancing towards Kherson, which can develop into a full-fledged counteroffensive, said the adviser to the head of the Kherson regional administration Sergiy Khlan.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced another five kilometers from Tavriiske, which was liberated earlier.

"We are approaching Tomyna Balka, and this is 20 kilometers from Kherson, where the invaders are located. The fighting is currently taking place between Tavriiske and Tomyna Balka," Khlan said.

Khlan said he was confident that the tactical victories of the Ukrainian military will develop into a full-fledged counteroffensive.

"No matter how hard the occupiers try to regain and recapture the lost positions, they do not succeed, and they retreat back even more. That is, we gradually have an advantage," he stressed.

Khlan noted that the Ukrainian artillery strikes are not as massive as the Russian ones, but very accurate.

"Unlike the occupiers, our troops work accurately. They hit ammunition, equipment, and personnel of the enemy. Unfortunately, for orcs [Russians] it is not important if they strike residential buildings, for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it’s the opposite," Khlan said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian military is gradually liberating the territory of the Kherson region.

