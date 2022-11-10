Ukrainian Forces advancing towards Kherson from the north and west, Russian troops retreating leaving behind weapons and equipment Thursday, November 10, 2022 4:20:00 PM

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in the evening report that Ukrainian troops are steadily moving towards Kherson. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly advanced 7 kilometers in the direction of Petropavlivka-Novoraisk moving from the north of the Kherson region along the Dnieper and took control of six settlements. Another part of the Ukrainian military, moving in the Pervomaisk-Kherson direction, also took control of six settlements.

The Ukrainian General Staff reports that the Russians are building fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region at an accelerated pace and using the local population for this.

The Ukrainian media reports that, before retreating from Kherson, the Russian military began to destroy the city. They blew up several heating and energy infrastructure facilities, a television center, and a TV tower. According to the adviser to the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, Mykhailo Podolyak, "Russia wants to turn Kherson into a “city of death”.

At the same time, Russian telegram channels are indignant. According to them, the Russian troops are withdrawing from Kherson leaving behind weapons and equipment. According to the "Southern Front", the Russians left the typhoon armored vehicles, two BMP-1, MLRS "Grad" and two tanks.

"Abandoned Typhoon, during the withdrawal of our troops to the left bank. The question is, why?! If it's not functional, why isn't it destroyed? Why not boobytrapped? Why does the same thing happen over and over again?! Because not a single bastard was held personally responsible!!!," the Russian military reporters complain.

Information about the abandoned equipment is confirmed by Ukrainian media. Judging by the video, the Russian troops left a modernized T-90M tank, MLRS "Grad" and other weapons.

