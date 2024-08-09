Ukrainian Forces ambush and decimate Russian military convoy near Rylsk with HIMARS strike Friday, August 9, 2024 12:00:44 PM

In a significant overnight ambush, Ukrainian armed forces targeted and destroyed a Russian military convoy near the village of Oktyabrskoye in the Rylsk district of Russia's Kursk region. The incident, occurring just eight kilometers from Rylsk, was reported by Telegram channels "Unofficial Bezsonov", "Belarusian Silovik", and "Military Informant". The latter stated that Ukrainian troops used a HIMARS system for the attack and published a photo of the aftermath.

"Just watched the morning video from the scene. Fourteen military 'Ural' and 'KamAZ' trucks filled with infantry. Many casualties; some of the vehicles were completely burned. It looks like the entire convoy was transporting infantry, armed soldiers, with an estimated platoon per vehicle. It means the attack annihilated three to four companies, essentially an entire battalion. Judging by the state of the convoy, roughly half the personnel were lost. This marks one of the deadliest and largest-scale strikes, likely by HIMARS, in the entire war," wrote military analyst Yan Matveyev.

The attack occurred 30 kilometers from the border and 20 kilometers from the nearest point of combat, the urban settlement of Korenevo, as confirmed by Google Maps analysis by the news outlet Agentsvo.

Meanwhile,Russian pro-military bloggers have intensified their criticism of the Russian military leadership in light of the convoy's destruction.

"Columns! Those responsible for today's columns need to face consequences! Whoever gave the order to move in columns under drone surveillance and within HIMARS reach is not just an idiot but should be prosecuted under wartime laws. This is an assault squad. It doesn’t matter what rank they hold—whether a private or a stormtrooper. Those who lead movements within a column are equally idiotic. Often, you can't even send them to 'Storm' because there's no one left to send. Though idiots often survive and then get positions and medals for doing so," wrote Roman Alekhin, advisor to the acting governor of the Kursk region.

