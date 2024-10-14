Ukrainian Forces ambush and eliminate Russian marines linked to prisoner executions in Kursk region Monday, October 14, 2024 11:00:12 AM

In a tactical maneuver in the Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) took out Russian soldiers from the 155th Brigade, notorious for executing Ukrainian prisoners, reported the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Bukovinian Brigade.

Reports indicate that Ukrainian defenders engaged Russian soldiers in the Kursk region, trapping them effectively.

"Recently, Bukovinian maroon berets laid an ambush, ensnaring killers from the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, who consistently flout the laws of war. The operation against these perpetrators was successful: none of the treacherous Russian marines made it out alive," the statement reads.

The troops highlighted their ongoing operations to neutralize Russian marines within the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, stating their efforts have become "systematic." They also released footage showing the killed Russian marines.

On October 10, forces from the 155th Marine Brigade surrounded nine Ukrainian drone operators approximately 1 km from the frontline, stripped them of their gear, and executed them. [

On October 1 that Russian forces executed Ukrainian POWs in the Nikolaevka-Sukhyi Yar area. After 19 soldiers surrendered, Russian troops lined them up in the field and executed them.

